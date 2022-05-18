Swarm City Reaches Market Cap of $193,871.56 (SWT)

Swarm City (SWT) traded down 27.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, Swarm City has traded 40.5% lower against the dollar. One Swarm City coin can now be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $193,871.56 and $449.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Swarm City

Swarm City (SWT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

