Swarm Market Cap Hits $850,061.22 (SWM)

Swarm (SWM) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $850,061.22 and approximately $3,891.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Swarm

Swarm is a coin. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

