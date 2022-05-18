Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SWDBY. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Danske upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. SEB Equities cut Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 190 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from SEK 204 to SEK 182 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.91.

Swedbank AB (publ) stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 83,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,141. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.93. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

