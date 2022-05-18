Swingby Price Tops $0.0036 (SWINGBY)

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, Swingby has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. Swingby has a market cap of $2.42 million and $156,305.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swingby alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,368.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.99 or 0.00595545 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00015435 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,188.30 or 0.99910359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001416 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001808 BTC.

About Swingby

SWINGBY is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 664,091,933 coins. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.