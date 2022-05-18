Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.63-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion-$5.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.81 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.01-$2.06 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $385.78.

Shares of SNPS traded down $10.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,002. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.81. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $229.04 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $215,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

