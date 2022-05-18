Tadpole Finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,487.00 (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $580,376.35 and approximately $1,487.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.52 or 0.00008703 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars.

