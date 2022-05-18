Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $31,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,576,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,502,387. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $85.39 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average of $113.03. The company has a market capitalization of $483.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

