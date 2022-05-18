Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $185.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.58. 138,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,244. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.37.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,696,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,315,000 after purchasing an additional 720,712 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 345.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 882,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,659,000 after purchasing an additional 684,323 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after purchasing an additional 432,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 919,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,380,000 after purchasing an additional 412,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.