Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25, RTT News reports. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.20-$4.45 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.60-$0.70 EPS.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $123.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.37.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

