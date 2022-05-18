Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group to $190.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.78.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $123.08 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.37.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $5,728,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 919,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,380,000 after buying an additional 412,456 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $21,110,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

