Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.99-$3.99 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.39 billion-$30.39 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NYSE TAK traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,111,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,060. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $17.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

