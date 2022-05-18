TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Up 5.9%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) rose 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 101,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,213,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

TAL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CICC Research lowered TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $541.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,142,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 741,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

