Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 705,100 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the April 15th total of 553,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 151,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

NASDAQ:TLIS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. 689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,179. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. Talis Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.02. Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 66.55% and a negative net margin of 3,757.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Talis Biomedical will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 85.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Talis Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TLIS shares. BTIG Research downgraded Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talis Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Talis Biomedical from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talis Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.75.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

