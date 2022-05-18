Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $19.21

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.21, but opened at $19.61. Talos Energy shares last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 9,031 shares trading hands.

TALO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $382.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 121,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $2,413,754.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,020,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,007,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,205,328.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,207,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,853,731.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,701,580 shares of company stock valued at $83,577,238. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Talos Energy by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 114,998 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 250,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 137,195 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 139.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 133,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 54.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

