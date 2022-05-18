TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 325,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,469,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Olaplex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $309,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $420,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $150,725,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $28,175,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $19,203,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Eric Tiziani acquired 20,000 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OLPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $30.41.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

