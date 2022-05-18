TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,569 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Matson worth $10,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $850,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Matson by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,788 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,145,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Matson by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 104,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matson alerts:

In other news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total value of $375,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $541,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,961,797. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX opened at $91.64 on Wednesday. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $125.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Matson’s payout ratio is 4.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

About Matson (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.