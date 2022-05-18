TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,273 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of PS Business Parks worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 284.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 47,941 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 20.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 23.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $186.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.46. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.02 and a 1 year high of $189.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

