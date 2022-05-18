TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 21,366 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,366 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 342,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,648,000 after acquiring an additional 39,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

Shares of GOOS opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.60.

About Canada Goose (Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.