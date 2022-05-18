TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,564 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 45,943 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $8,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.44.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

