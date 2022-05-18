TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 295,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,523 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $8,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAC opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 51.19 and a quick ratio of 51.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

