TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,251 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,699,000 after buying an additional 281,537 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 447,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,493,000 after buying an additional 268,427 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 593,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,234,000 after buying an additional 238,889 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,030,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,193,000 after buying an additional 204,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,059,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,102,000 after buying an additional 197,696 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $147.63 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.37 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.48 and a 200-day moving average of $174.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

