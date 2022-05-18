TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 125.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 565,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Playtika were worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.16. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $30.00.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $679.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.85 million. Playtika had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. Playtika’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Playtika in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

