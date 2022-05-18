TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,731 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $10,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,029,000 after acquiring an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,767,000 after acquiring an additional 931,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,799,000 after acquiring an additional 270,317 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,581,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,934,000 after acquiring an additional 495,838 shares during the last quarter.

Get nCino alerts:

In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $72,556.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,255 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,765.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,542,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,661.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

NCNO opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.88.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.