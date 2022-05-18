TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,114 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Tdam USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $610,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Mount Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $17,763,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 23,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

