TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,412 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,989,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,345,000 after acquiring an additional 47,764 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,798,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,630,000 after acquiring an additional 46,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

