TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

TE Connectivity has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. TE Connectivity has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $7.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

TEL stock opened at $129.14 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 576,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,036,000 after purchasing an additional 97,092 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in TE Connectivity by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

