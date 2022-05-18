TE-FOOD (TONE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $36,619.00

TE-FOOD (TONE) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $5.25 million and approximately $36,619.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,179.37 or 1.00053952 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002238 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001715 BTC.
TE-FOOD Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “
Buying and Selling TE-FOOD
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.
