Telcoin (TEL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.55 Million

Telcoin (TEL) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Telcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Telcoin has a total market cap of $151.95 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Telcoin has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,179.37 or 1.00053952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002238 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001715 BTC.

About Telcoin

TEL is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,990,249,278 coins. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

