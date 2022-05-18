Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $388.46.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $292.76 on Monday. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $256.77 and a fifty-two week high of $428.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.16. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Teleflex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 10,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,044,000 after buying an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $2,289,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

