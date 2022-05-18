Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Short Interest Down 19.2% in April

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 420,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 188.9 days.

Shares of TELNF remained flat at $$12.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Telenor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.