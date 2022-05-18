Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.46 and last traded at $67.60. 29,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,804,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.76.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.51.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.