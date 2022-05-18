Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.46 and last traded at $67.60. 29,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,804,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.76.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.51.
In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
