Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.

Shares of TDC traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.36. 29,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,177. Teradata has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.06.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.86 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.55.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 19,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $961,106.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $187,495.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,252.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,940 shares of company stock worth $2,860,208. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teradata by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Teradata by 5,917.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

