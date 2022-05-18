TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRVF remained flat at $$17.63 on Wednesday. TerraVest Industries has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99.
TerraVest Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

