Terrence G. Schneider Sells 12,631 Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $273,334.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,994.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DGII traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 221,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $763.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84. Digi International Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $25.63.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 127,725 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digi International by 1,268.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 59,116 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Digi International by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 50,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 553,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

About Digi International (Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.