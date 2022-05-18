Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $600.00 by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from $700.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas decreased their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $931.59.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $51.80 on Wednesday, hitting $709.81. 29,116,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,034,426. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $935.35 and a 200 day moving average of $976.35. Tesla has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $735.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

