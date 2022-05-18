Tether Gold Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Tether Gold coin can now be purchased for $1,819.35 or 0.06244410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $448.51 million and approximately $410,056.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,138.26 or 1.00008827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002215 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold (XAUT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 coins. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to . Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Tether Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

