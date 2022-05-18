Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Short Interest Down 16.2% in April

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 5,980,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of TXT opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.23. Textron has a 12-month low of $60.36 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Textron by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Textron by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Textron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.