The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Announces Earnings Results

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The Container Store Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.15-$0.20 EPS.

TCS opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The Container Store Group has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $365.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCS shares. TheStreet lowered The Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on The Container Store Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

