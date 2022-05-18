The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.The Container Store Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.15-$0.20 EPS.
Several research firms recently commented on TCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.
Shares of TCS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.21. 1,780,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. The Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $14.25.
The Container Store Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Container Store Group (TCS)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.