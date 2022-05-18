The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.The Container Store Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.15-$0.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of TCS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.21. 1,780,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. The Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

