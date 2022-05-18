The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.14 Million

Analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) will announce $113.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $113.28 million. The Pennant Group posted sales of $110.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full year sales of $459.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $458.00 million to $460.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $503.14 million, with estimates ranging from $492.00 million to $514.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on PNTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $44,022.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 581,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,588,694.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 21,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $356,449.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 572,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,450,144. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,177,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,819,000 after buying an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,070,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,338,000 after buying an additional 170,443 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,459,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,181,000 after buying an additional 185,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,713,000 after buying an additional 48,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 128,548 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.26. 808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,102. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $44.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.96 million, a PE ratio of 233.88 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

