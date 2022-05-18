The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.97 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNTG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

PNTG stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,102. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $517.53 million, a P/E ratio of 233.88 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Christensen purchased 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,022.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 581,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,588,694.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen purchased 21,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $356,449.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 572,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,450,144. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth about $79,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Pennant Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

