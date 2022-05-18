The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 970,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,510 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 4.2% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $158,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,488,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,177,155. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $131.94 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.33. The company has a market cap of $371.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

