The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Short Interest Update

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,430,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 12,000,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,497,000 after acquiring an additional 972,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,502,000 after buying an additional 331,201 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $9.64 on Wednesday, hitting $145.04. 9,665,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,192,830. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.26 and its 200 day moving average is $155.33. The company has a market capitalization of $347.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $131.94 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

