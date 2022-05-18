The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.88

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.88 and last traded at $31.89, with a volume of 23833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SGPYY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($11.09) to GBX 890 ($10.97) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($11.96) to GBX 880 ($10.85) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.03) to GBX 590 ($7.27) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($9.06) to GBX 700 ($8.63) in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.