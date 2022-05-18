The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Southern were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $57,821.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,896 shares of company stock valued at $24,354,786. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.25.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

