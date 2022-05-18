The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,542 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,427,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,593,000 after acquiring an additional 415,805 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 234,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,988,000 after acquiring an additional 159,900 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 184,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TD shares. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.81%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.