TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.19 EPS

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($5.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($2.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.50) EPS.

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $69.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,301 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 525.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 878,680 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

