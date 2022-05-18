Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.19.

TBPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBPH traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 373,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,080. The company has a market capitalization of $693.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $18.83.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

