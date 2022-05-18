TheStreet Downgrades Lear (NYSE:LEA) to C

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.53.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $134.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.70 and its 200-day moving average is $160.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. Lear has a 1-year low of $122.67 and a 1-year high of $204.91.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 81.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

