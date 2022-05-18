Thor Mining (LON:THR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.78

Thor Mining PLC (LON:THR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.66 ($0.01). Thor Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.67 ($0.01), with a volume of 327,594 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.73. The stock has a market cap of £13.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75.
Thor Mining Company Profile (LON:THR)
Recommended Stories
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Thor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.