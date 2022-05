Thor Mining (LON:THR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.78

Thor Mining PLC (LON:THR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.66 ($0.01). Thor Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.67 ($0.01), with a volume of 327,594 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.73. The stock has a market cap of £13.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75.

Thor Mining Company Profile (LON:THR)

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, uranium, vanadium, gold, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Molyhil tungsten-molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; the Pilot Mountain tungsten project situated in Nevada; and the Ragged Range project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

